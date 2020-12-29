Bridgeport man arrested, police seize guns and drugs

Police said after trying to pull over a suspicious car, the driver took off running while the passenger had tried getting into another car.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Bridgeport man is facing numerous charges following his arrest Monday evening.

Police said while they were patrolling the PT Barnum Apartment Complex, an officer saw a car driving 'suspiciously', driving through a stop sign.

While police conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of Wordin Avenue and Fairfield Avenue, the car sped away from the officer. The car drove east onto Fairfield Avenue where it then crashed into traffic coming off of the highway.

When an officer approached the scene of the crash, the suspect, the driver, ran from the car and east on Fairfield avenue toward Commerce Drive, according to police.

Police said that while the officer calling out the location of the suspect, the passenger, identified as 34-year-old Charles Lee Young, got out of the car, dropping an object from his lap.

The Young then, according to police, tried to get into a nearby car. The officer ordered Young to show his hands and get on the ground. Young was later taken into custody.

While searching the car, Bridgeport police said they found two guns and several bags of drugs.

Young was charged with:

Carrying a Pistol without a Permit

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon

Possession of Narcotics

Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle

Possession With Intent to Sell

Interfering with an Officer

Attempted Robbery 2nd Degree

Attempted Larceny 1st Degree

Illegal Possession of Large Capacity Magazine