Connecticut native sexually assaulted young girl several times before moving to Georgia: Police

Grados is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl, who was around 7 years old when it started in 2011.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — A Connecticut native was arrested for sexually assaulting a young girl several times throughout the past decade.

Miguel Angel Grados, 41, was arrested in Georgia in April and was brought back to Newington, Connecticut, on Wednesday, where he faces five counts of sexual assault charges.

Grados is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl, who was around 7 years old when it started in 2011. The assaults continued several times until 2015, according to police.

The sexual assaults occurred while Grados lived in Connecticut before he relocated to Jonesboro, Ga., police said.

Police started the investigation into the allegations in 2021.

Grados was held on a $250,000 bond and was arraigned in court on Thursday.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.