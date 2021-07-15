Court documents say stolen dirtbike led to deadly shooting of Hartford grandmother

The 56-year-old was cooking dinner when she was shot in a drive-by shooting. One of the suspects was arrested, while the other one remains at large.

HARTFORD, Conn. — On June 9, Sylvia "Pebbles" Cordova was cooking in her home when she was shot and killed. New court documents say a stolen dirtbike led to her death.

“Our innocent mother was killed in her house, killed over a bike and you want to sit here and keep hiding this other person. Turn them in,” Sylvia’s daughter Jennifer Hernandez-Cordova said.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, responded to the area of Sisson Avenue and found a total of 12 shell casings scattered in front of 28 Sisson Avenue.

“My mom was taken in a violent way. She didn’t deserve to die like that,” Hernandez-Cordova said.

Police wrote they found bullet damage on the home and entered the home to find Cordova lying on the floor, suffering from a gunshot wound to her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy showed that she had been shot in the torso and extremity as well.

City cameras and witnesses helped police track down a silver scooter at a home in the city that was involved in the shooting. Two people were detained by officers and brought in for questioning.

Court documents say a witness, who was not named in the court documents out of fear of reprisal, was at his cousin's house on Heath Street which is nearby Sisson Avenue when his Yamaha dirtbike was stolen by two men.

Police say the witness was given a ride by Omar Reyes, where he met Reyes' friend who he did not know. The warrant says the man told them what happened and Reyes and his friend then grabbed two guns, a pistol and a "long rifle with a pistol grip."

The witness then says the three men drove over to Sission, with the witness on a dirtbike and Reyes and his friend on a scooter to confront the two men who stole the Yamaha dirtbike.

Police say the witness told them Reyes and his friend saw one of the alleged thieves in the driveway and they drove into the back lot to confront them. The witness says he heard an argument and then gunshots coming from Reyes' scooter. He said Reyes and his Reyes' friend were shooting into the house.

The witness was able to identify 21-year-old Reyes and police say they obtained a search warrant of a car at his home, where they found a high-powered rifle or AK-47 variant. Police added the ammunition matched the shell casings found at Sisson Avenue.

Cordova’s family said it’s unfair that the witness isn’t facing charges at this time.

“The witness this, the witness that, but I don’t see him as a witness, I see him as the cause of this whole thing. I don’t see why he hasn’t been charged,” Cordova’s son Geovanny Hernandez said.

Suspect Omar Reyes was arrested on June 25 in Puerto Rico and taken into custody by US Marshalls and charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of an assault weapon, and possession of a large-capacity magazine. His bond is set at $1 million.

Police said as their investigation continued, they learned of a second suspect. An arrest warrant has been approved for the arrest of 24-year-old Edwin Roman of Hartford. His whereabouts are unknown at this time, according to police.

The arrest warrant charges Roman with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of an assault weapon, and possession of a large-capacity magazine. Police are looking to have his bond set at $2 million.

Police have released a photo of Roman.

Cordova was 56-years-old. She leaves behind six kids and 14 grandchildren.

