ECSU student charged with sex crimes against a child in Georgia

Police said the student was talking to the child while in Georgia and allegedly sexually assaulted them before heading back to Connecticut for school.

WINDHAM, Conn. — An Eastern Connecticut State University (ECSU) student is facing numerous charges after a child exploitation investigation in Georgia, officials said Friday.

Officials said 22-year-old Victor Pastor was arrested Wednesday at the university's campus by Georgia law enforcement and ECSU campus police.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (GBI) was asked by a Georgia sheriff's office to help in their child exploitation investigation on March 18.

The investigation found that Pastor was reportedly in contact with a child over a social media platform and was later sexually assaulted by the 22-year-old, officials said.

On the same day officials determined Pastor's involvement, arrest warrants were obtained by investigators but when they tried to find Pastor, they learned he had returned to Connecticut for college.

Pastor was charged with aggravated child molestation, computer pornography and child exploitation, obscene internet contact with a child, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors, and enticing a child.

Pastor was booked at the Willimantic City Jail, where he's currently being held awaiting extradition to Georgia.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

