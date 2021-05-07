Enfield becomes latest target of juvenile car thieves

Early Monday morning - Louise Drive, police caught up with teens trying to steal vehicles.

ENFIELD, Conn. — An Enfield neighborhood became the latest target of attempted vehicle thefts. This - amid a call for state action to address the rise in juvenile crime in Connecticut. Young thieves are becoming more brazen. "They are thinking they can get away with it," said Keith Warnock of Enfield.

Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said, "It certainly does appear to be a chapter in an ongoing saga of car breaks and juvenile involvement in these sorts of offenses."

Police have their hands tied. Did you know even if they witness the theft, police are not able to engage in a pursuit? "No. I did not know that" responded Warnock.

"The criminals do," said James Cetran, the former Wethersfield Police Chief. He raised the issue during a recent rash of ATM thefts. "It’s against the law. You can’t pursue something that isn’t an imminent life-threatening scenario," said Cetran.

In the case of Enfield, police were able to deploy spike strips and disable the vehicle. They arrested a 17-year-old from New Haven but are still looking for at least two other teens who escaped on foot. "Law enforcement pursuits for property crime for misdemeanor offenses are no longer allowed," said Fox.

Following last week's deadly stolen car crash in New Britain and the arrest of a stolen vehicle and shooting suspect in Glastonbury, some lawmakers are calling for a special session to address the issue with legislation. "We created the police accountability bill which severely restricted police officers' ability to not just pursue but also to search vehicles. So, we really need to look at those reforms to help police officers do their job," said State Rep. Vincent Candelora, the house minority leader.

Legislative leadership stopped short of agreeing to the special session but said, "Juvenile crime and violence is impacting cities and towns across the state. We will meet this coming Wednesday to continue discussions..."

Police also continue to remind the community that these vehicle thefts are often a crime of opportunity so they again advise you not to leave your keys in the ignition or leave your vehicle unlocked.

