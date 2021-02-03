Hamden woman charged with manslaughter

On January 1, a man was killed in a crash on Whitney Avenue and Buell Drive.

HAMDEN, Conn — A woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash on New Year's Day.

Police responded on January 1 to a crash on Whitney Avenue and Buell Drive. One of the drivers involved, identified as James McKenna, was killed in the crash.

A police investigation showed that a car driven by Taya Petteway-Campbell was driving northbound on Whitney Avenue. Police say her car crossed the double yellow and struck Mckenna's car which was traveling southbound "head-on."

Petteway-Campbell, 22 of Hamden, was charged with Manslaughter in the second degree with a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, speeding, and failure to drive in a proper lane.