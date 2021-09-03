Hartford police investigate fatal shooting near CT Children's Medical Center

Police said a person had been dropped off at nearby Hartford Hospital suffering a gunshot wound to the torso when they were later pronounced dead

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police said they are investigating a homicide that happened overnight.

According to police, just before 2 a.m., officers responded to the area of 275 Washington Street on a Shot Spotter activation. The location was across the street from Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

While en route to the scene, Hartford Hospital had notified police that a gunshot victim was dropped off for treatment.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they found a victim had suffered from a single gunshot wound to the upper torso and was pronounced dead an hour later just after 3 a.m.

Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and have closed off Washington Street from Madison Street to Lincoln Street while the scene is processed.

Hartford Hospital can be accessed through the Seymour Street entrance.

This is a developing story.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.