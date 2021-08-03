Hartford PD: 15-year-old boy shot by father

Officials say his injuries were non-life-threatening. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are on the scene in the south end of Hartford Monday morning after a domestic incident.

Hartford PD responded to Westbrook Street shortly before 6 a.m. for reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a 15-year-old male who sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

According to police, the victim was shot by his father, who was taken into custody on the scene without incident.

Officials say his injuries were non-life-threatening. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.

Police recovered the gun at the scene.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating the events that led up to the shooting.

BREAKING UPDATE: 15 year old shot by father. In critical but stable condition. @FOX61News https://t.co/6qH1aiQJWw — Ashley Afonso (@AshleyAfonso) March 8, 2021

