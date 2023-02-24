Man and juvenile arrested for alleged assault on police officers during TGI Friday's brawl in Orange

Officers were forced to use pepper spray against attackers during the 30-person brawl on Thursday night.

ORANGE, Connecticut — A man and a juvenile were arrested after allegedly assaulting police officers during a 30-person brawl at a TGI Friday's in Orange on Thursday night.

Orange police said at 10:15 pm, they responded to the TGI Friday's restaurant at 348 Boston Post Road for a large brawl in the restaurant. They found thirty people fighting inside. As the officers attempted to gain control of some suspects fighting, the officers were attacked by people in the melee.

Officers pepper-sprayed the attackers and the fight moved out to the parking lot as more officers arrived from the Milford and West Haven Police Departments.

The crowd dispersed, including some suspects who had been involved in assaulting and interfering with the police officers, as the mutual aid arrived.

Two officers received minor injuries during the brawl.

Carmello Dekane, 39, of Bridgeport, was arrested after the incident and is accused of Assault on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Breach of Peace, Reckless Endangerment, and Disorderly Conduct. Some of those charges came after he was in custody and continued to damage his jail cell and threaten officers.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and was arraigned Friday morning in court.

A 16-year-old male juvenile from New Haven was also arrested and charged with Assault on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Breach of Peace.

He was released on a summons to Juvenile Court.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to identify several more suspects.

This investigation continues and more arrests are expected.

