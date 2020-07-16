Man arrested in connection with body found on side of East Lyme road

A body was found on the side of the road in East Lyme in early June. It was later identified as a 23-year-old Bridgeport man.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A man, who has been identified as Jefton Brown, has been arrested in connection to the case of a body found on the side of the road in East Lyme.

Police say Johnathan Dawson was shot and killed inside of a car after he was picked up at his Bridgeport home by 25-year-old Jefton Brown. The body of Dawson was found on West Society Road between Dean Road and Exit 73 off I-95.of East Lyme on June 2.

Bridgeport Police determined that Brown was driving a rental car when he picked up Dawson. Brown was said to have gone to great lengths to repair and clean the car to hide the crime scene, according to Captain Brian Fitzgerald of Bridgeport Police.

Detectives say finding the car was instrumental in charging Brown with Dawson's murder. Bridgeport police also received help from the FBI and the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force in finding Brown.

It was learned that Brown had fled the state and was hiding in Cape Cod, Mass. He was captured by Marshals on June 16 and taken into custody in Falmouth, Massachusetts.