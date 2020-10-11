Man arrested in connection with October 7 Waterbury homicide

WATERBURY, Conn — A 24-year-old Waterbury man has been arrested Monday in connection to a deadly shooting in October.
Police say on October 7, they responded to the area of Walnut Avenue around 6:40 p.m. on the report of gunshots and a person who had been struck.
When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Luis Robert Vazquez in the driver's seat of a KIA Optima that had crashed. Police said the car had both airbags deployed and had heavy front-end damage from hitting a fire hydrant and a parked, unoccupied car. Vazquez, a Waterbury resident, was shot in the torso and suffered other injuries to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jacob Morales was identified as a suspect in the shooting and Police issued a warrant for his arrest on October 9.
On Monday, November 9, Waterbury Detectives and members of the United States Marshals Service arrested Morales on South Main Street in Waterbury. He is facing numerous charges including murder and criminal attempt at assault in the first degree. He is being held on a $2 million bond pending his arraignment hearing in court.