Man arrested in connection with October 7 Waterbury homicide

Police say Detectives and US Marshals arrested the 24-year-old suspect in Waterbury, Monday morning.

WATERBURY, Conn — A 24-year-old Waterbury man has been arrested Monday in connection to a deadly shooting in October.

Police say on October 7, they responded to the area of Walnut Avenue around 6:40 p.m. on the report of gunshots and a person who had been struck.

When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Luis Robert Vazquez in the driver's seat of a KIA Optima that had crashed. Police said the car had both airbags deployed and had heavy front-end damage from hitting a fire hydrant and a parked, unoccupied car. Vazquez, a Waterbury resident, was shot in the torso and suffered other injuries to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jacob Morales was identified as a suspect in the shooting and Police issued a warrant for his arrest on October 9.