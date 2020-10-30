Man arrested in connection with Waterbury July homicide investigation

Police say they extradited the suspect from Orlando, Florida on October 29. The 35-year-old is being charged with murder.

On July 13, Police found a body of a man who shot to death in a driveway. Police said they responded to the area of John Street after receiving calls of gunshots in the area.

Police say the victim, 48-year-old William Charles David was having a fight with his girlfriend on the second-floor apartment. Ocasio, who is the brother of the girlfriend and who had been living at the apartment intermittently, arrived and confronted David. The victim continued to argue with Ocasio when he left the apartment and stood in the driveway, while Ocasio was on the second floor rear porch.

Police say Ocasio shot at David several times and then ran from the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined David died as a result of gunshot wounds of the head, torso, and upper extremity and the manner of death as a homicide.

An arrest warrant was issued for 35-year-old Ramon Ocasio for the murder of Charles.