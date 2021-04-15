Meriden PD: Man cut off monitoring bracelet, broke into home where woman hid in closet

Woman called police to say she feared for her life

MERIDEN, Conn. — Meriden police arrested a man they said cut off his court-ordered monitoring bracelet and broke into a woman's home as she hid in a closet, fearing for her life.

Police said they received a call about 2:30 a.m., from Berlin Police who asked them to do a welfare check on an address in Meriden. Berlin Police had learned Colin McBriarty, 31, had cut off his monitoring bracelet that he was required to wear.

The monitoring bracelet had been required due to numerous violent domestic incidents involving a woman who lives in Meriden. Police said there were six protective court orders in place protecting this woman from McBriarty.

When they got there, police said they saw a light on in the basement and a screen was missing from one of the windows. Officers then heard a loud crash inside the home and they began knocking loudly on the door of the home while announcing their presence.

A man, whom officers suspected may be McBriarty, stuck his head out of an upstairs window and officers attempted to speak with him imploring him to come outside peacefully. The man did not comply and officers heard several more loud bangs as if furniture was being moved or thrown around the home.

According to police, at this time the woman, who was also inside of the home, called Meriden police to report she was hiding in a closet and that she suspected that McBriarty had just broken into her home just prior to police arrival. The woman said she feared for her life.

The officers outside of the home immediately forced their way into the home and rushed up to the second floor where McBriarty was last seen. However, he had already barricaded himself in the laundry room and slid the dryer in front of the door to prevent officers from entering.

Police said after a few minutes, officers were able to convince McBriarty to exit the room and he was taken into custody without incident. Police said McBriarty had actually gained entry by kicking in one of the home’s doors which had a swinging pet door built into it.

Police said after McBriarty was taken to an area hospital to be checked out; he was returned to the police department and charged with the following:

Home Invasion

Breach of Peace

Interfering with Police Officers

6 Counts of Violation of a Protective Order

Failure to Submit to Fingerprints

Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree

McBriarty was held on a $250,000 bond and he appeared in court later Thursday.

The woman was not injured.

