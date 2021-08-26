Police arrest suspect in the 2019 New Haven homicide of Troy Clark

Former Police Captain Anthony Duff was also seriously injured in the shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Editor's Note: The video above is from Aug. 2019.

New Haven Police announced Thursday that they believe they have their prime suspect in a two-year-old case that left one man dead and nearly claimed the life of Police Captain Anthony Duff.

Police said Albert Eadie, of New Haven, was the man who allegedly gunned down Troy Clark on August 12, 2019 on Dixwell Avenue. Duff, who was off duty at the time, was in the area and ran to help when he was also struck by a bullet.

Police said Duff got into a shootout with a suspect who killed Clark.

At the time, New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes said Duff witnessed the shooting and engaged the suspect in gunfire. The suspect then shot Duff, who was not in uniform.

Duff spent months rehabbing before returning to duty. He has since retired.

Clark's family has spent the last two years trying to find closure.

Veronica Clark, sister of Troy Clark, said, "It does not bring back Troy. But I can honestly say I'm not angry, I'm not bitter. I am at a closure now where I can rest at night that you guys took the time to get a murderer off the streets of Connecticut."

Police said robbery was the motive of the initial shooting incident.

Eadie is charged with murder, felony murder, two counts of robbery and criminal possession of a firearm. He is currently in police custody for an unrelated matter while he waits to be arraigned.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.