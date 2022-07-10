New Haven police shooting suspect to appear in court Wednesday

Jose Claudio, 36, is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting at officer Chad Curry, which left him seriously injured.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The suspect in the shooting of a New Haven police officer in early October is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Jose Claudio, 36, is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting at officer Chad Curry, which left him seriously injured.

The officer was stuck twice once in the shoulder and once in the ear.

Claudio is facing a $1.5 million bond that was previously a $1 million bond but was later increased along with his charges after Police Chief Karl Jacobson said there was "such good" video evidence of the shooting.

Claudio is also facing assault in the first degree, assault on a public safety officer, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Curry thought he was checking out a crash at around 1:30 a.m. on October 7 on Chapel Street until the driver of a stolen car, believed to be Claudio, took off running before opening fire.

The dashcam video that was released shows the suspect open fire on Curry unprovoked with the officer still in the cruiser. The suspect fled on foot leaving the officer injured.

Claudio has previous convictions. He was arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Sale of Drugs and was convicted in 2014. He has misdemeanor convictions from 2013, he was convicted of Disorderly Conduct and in 2019 for Breach of Peace.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

