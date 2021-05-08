North Haven dentist accused of defrauding Medicaid by billing over $200K for services he did not perform

The dentist worked at Renew Dental in North Haven. Investigators say between July 2016 and March 2021, is when the dentist submitted the false claims.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A North Haven-based dentist was arrested Wednesday and accused of defrauding Medicaid by billing the government health care program over $200,000 for services he did not perform.

Connecticut's Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ) Investigators says 53-year-old Christain O'Connor of Hamden, submitted $200,484.52 between July 2016 and March 2021 in false claims alleging dental work that was not performed.

Investigators said O'Connor was charged with larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community.

"The submission of claims to the Department of Social Services provided by O’Connor contained false, incomplete, deceptive or misleading information which constitutes the crime of Health Insurance Fraud," said the DCJ in a written statement.

O'Connor was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 8.

Anyone with knowledge of suspected fraud or abuse in the public healthcare system is asked to contact the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney in Rocky Hill at 860-258-5986.

