Police arrest man after he pours liquid over fleet of Plainfield police cars

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Plainfield Police have arrested a man they found outside the police station, a man who was unidentified until they received information from the public.

On Sunday, March 7, at approximately 10:26 a.m., police discovered a white male pushing a bike in a restricted area of the Plainfield Police Department. The man refused to identify himself or say what he was doing. He immediately began reaching for an unknown item in his jacket and was both verbally and physically non-compliant with officers. The man was quickly placed under arrest after physically attempting to resist Officers.

Police say they later determined that the man had poured an unknown liquid onto all of the marked patrol cruisers at the Plainfield Police Department. He continued to refuse to identify himself and refused to speak or answer any questions. He was booked as a John Doe. Police requested the public's help in identifying him, and with their help identified him as 32-year-old Shane Hart.

The Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit was contacted and determined that the unknown liquid was not an accelerant.