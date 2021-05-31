Police investigating after 18-year-old shot and killed in Hamden

He was shot on Circular Avenue around 9pm Sunday

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that took life of an 18-year-old Sunday evening.

Police said around 9:00 p.m. they were called to the 200 block of Circular Avenue on the report of shots fired.

They said they found an 18-year-old Hamden resident who had been shot. Hamden Fire Rescue responded and rendered medical assistance. The teen was subsequently transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is continuing. Additional information will be forthcoming when it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Lipford of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4055

