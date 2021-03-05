Police looking for suspects in connection with car thefts in Manchester

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 860-645-5500.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Police are looking for suspects involved in a car theft that happened over the weekend in the area of Hillcrest Road.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to Hillcrest Road on calls of a car being stolen. Witnesses saw the theft and said that one of the suspects had a gun. Police said the suspects arrived in a silver SUV with Massachusetts plates and saw the car driving away "erratically at a high rate of speed."

The SUV drove northbound on South Main Street and police said it was followed by a white Acura TL, which was the car stolen from Hillcrest. Both cars drive westbound on I-384 but were not pursued by police.

Police said the silver SUV, a 2016 Lexus RX, was identified as stolen and believe both cars may have been involved with other incidents over the weekend including three other attempted car thefts.

As of Monday, both cars have been recovered. No one was injured during the incident. Police are working to gather information and evidence that will lead to the identity of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 860-645-5500. Police released two pictures of one of the suspects.

-----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.