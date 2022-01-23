Man, 28, shot in Shelton

Police said the man was shot on Saturday

SHELTON, Conn. — Police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was shot Saturday.

Police were called to the area of 350 Coram Avenue, for the report of a shooting. A 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Police said this is an active ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.