Teenager arrested in connection with Danbury deadly shooting

On June 20, an 18-year-old was shot and killed in the area of Mill Ridge Road and Mill Ridge Drive. Police say it was a drive-by shooting.

DANBURY, Conn. — A juvenile was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting that happened in Danbury on June 20.

Officers responded to the area of Mill Ridge Road and Mill Ridge Drive after receiving calls of gunshots. Police said they found 18-year-old Yhameek Johnson suffering from a gunshot to his back and was being cared for by neighbors.

Johnson was taken to Danbury Hospital where he later died.

Police arrested a 17-year-old in connection with Johnson's death on Friday after an investigation.

The teenager was already in custody in the CT Juvenile Detention system. Police say that they anticipate more arrested will happen related to the incident.

The suspect is charged with murder, criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree, risk of injury to a minor, carrying a pistol without a permit, weapons in a vehicle, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and theft/illegal possession of a numbered plate.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Justin Williams at 203-796-1601, j.williams@danbury-ct.gov. or the anonymous TIPS line at 203-790-8477.

