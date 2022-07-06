Police reveal victims of New Haven triple shooting not the likely targets

All three victims in the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A shooting in New Haven late Monday night left three people injured and none of the three were the intended targets, according to police.

The shooting happened on Beers Street, right across the street from the Troup School, just after 10 o'clock. The victims included two women and a man hit with gunfire during a drive-by shooting.

The city's shot-spotter technology indicated 14 shots had been fired in the 100 block of Beers Street. When police arrived, they found two female victims. The male victim had driven himself to the hospital.

"There was a car parked in front of the house," said Assistant Police Chief Karl Jacobson of the New Haven Police Department. "Inside that car was a gentleman known to us, who has been shot in the past and has been a suspect in a shooting in the past."

Police believe the man in the parked car was the target, but the three that were hit with gunfire were outside the car. Fortunately, the victims will recover.

"We do have a vehicle description and we have some other stuff to go on," said Jacobson. "Detectives have come in today to work on that."

While the New Haven Police violent crimes solve rate is improving, more help is on the way.

"It will be easier as we start to install more cameras around the city for us to identify the car and get the license plate of the car and that will much faster allow us to identify the perpetrator and arrest them," said Mayor Justin Elicker.

Last year at this time there had been 49 people shot and 14 homicides in New Haven. So far this year: 38 people shot and four homicides, which doesn't make the folks on Beers Street feel any better.

"I am going to be riding with the District Four District Manager Lieutenant Przybylski tonight and we will definitely stop by the neighborhood. I know the mayor plans to stop by the neighborhood as well," Jacobson said,

One concerning trend the Assistant Chief noted has developed is shooters now using high capacity magazines more often.

