Waterbury man arrested for stealing over $20K in jewelry: Police

Jacquel Newsome, 28, of Waterbury is now facing charges in connection to the thefts.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man was arrested in Auburn, Mass., after allegedly stealing over $20,000 worth of jewelry on Tuesday at a local mall.

Jacquel Newsome, 28, of Waterbury is now facing charges from the Auburn Police Department for larceny over $1,200, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and a license plate violation.

Police said that just after 4 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of the Auburn Mall Parking lot when they noticed a car was parked in the fire lane facing the wrong direction with license plates that belonged to another car.

The officer knew this was a common tactic people used when people try to take property not paid for, so the officer went back around to have another look, according to police.

Just moments later, the man ran out of the mall and drove off in the car. The officer was able to catch up to the car and stop it on Swanson Road, said police.

The officer said they found Newsome wearing a necklace and bracelet with the tags still attached.

The combined value of the jewelry was $21,499, said police.

The man was arrested and arraigned at Worcester District Court on Wednesday.

