Waterbury police search for suspect in May homicide

The warrant charges Shavano Singh, 23, with murder, criminal use of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Waterbury Police Department has secured a warrant for a suspect wanted in the Circular Avenue homicide of a 26-year-old man in late May.

The warrant charges Shavano Singh, 23, with murder, criminal use of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

On May 25, at around 7:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Circular Avenue on a report of a shots fired incident with a gunshot victim. Officers located a 26 year old Denroy Robinson who had sustained gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced as dead.

Police believe that this was an isolated incident between two people that were known to each other. According to police, the incident escalated resulting in the suspect shooting the victim multiple times.

This incident remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with any information on the location of Shavano Singh is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers 203-755- 1234.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.