Windsor Locks police search for suspects in armed carjacking

The victim was held at gunpoint to the head and torso, and one of the suspects said to her, "If you scream, I'll kill you."

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Windsor Locks police are searching for three suspects that stole a car a gunpoint on Thursday evening.

Police were called to the intersection of Route 75 and Schoephoester Rd. just after 10 p.m. for a report of an armed carjacking.

The victim told police a blue sedan, possibly an Acura, bumped the back of the victim's Infiniti. The victim got out of the car to inspect the minor damage and told a male that exited the Acura that she was calling the police.

As the victim was walking back to her car, two armed males grabbed the victim and dragged her toward the Acura, according to police.

Police said the victim was held at gunpoint to the head and torso, and one of the suspects said to her, "If you scream, I'll kill you."

The third suspect got into the driver's side of the Infiniti and all three suspects drove off toward Suffield, police said.

The victim was left "distraught and stranded" with a small cut on her head when she called police. She refused medical attention, police said.

Using a tracker in the Infiniti, police located the vehicle on Richards St. in New Britain. The Infiniti was found unoccupied and there were items and cash stolen from the vehicle, police said.

The Infiniti was towed back to the police department for the investigation.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.