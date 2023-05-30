Windsor Locks police searching for possibly armed man that escaped from halfway house

Police said he led them on an extended chase into Enfield and he may be armed.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Windsor Locks police are searching for a wanted man who is potentially armed and escaped from a halfway house on Tuesday night.

Police said officers saw Bruce Michaud leaving a location in Windsor Locks and they knew he was wanted by Connecticut State Police on an Escape charge because he left his mandated halfway house. When officers tried to stop Michaud, he led them on an extended chase into Enfield, according to police.

Michaud eventually lost Windsor Locks officers in an Enfield neighborhood they weren't familiar with. Police said he is driving a 2019 Grey Subaru Impreza.

Michaud was in the halfway house as part of a sentence for a charge of Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell. Police suspect him of dealing fentanyl and cocaine in the area of a local motel.



Michaud was reportedly seen with a gun in April. Police ask that if you see him, do not approach him and call the police immediately.

