CEA survey shows inequities of student educational opportunities in low performing school districts

The survey also found inequities in critical resources that risk safety and learning for students in the same districts.

CONNECTICUT, USA — In a new Connecticut Education Association (CEA) survey, inequities were found regarding students in the state's lowest-preforming school districts.

The CEA says the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the inequities and also worsen them across the state. The survey showed students in the lowest-preforming districts faced inequities in educational opportunities and critical resources which risk safety and learning.

Over 2,000 teachers pointed out the "huge" inequities between school districts in the state.

“Our teachers shared their experiences regarding the lack of school funding; shortages of PPE, cleaning supplies, and learning resources; limited technology and access to the Internet; poor ventilation; and no plans to engage absent students,” said CEA President Jeff Leake, adding, “These are all things needed to keep school communities safe and the staff in place to help students achieve. These issues are most severe in our lowest-performing school districts. We must demand changes in policies, programs, and practices that condone or ignore unequal justice and hinder student success.”

Some of the survey's highlights included:

Air ventilation in all schools, but more severe in Alliance Districts*

Approximately 49 percent of teachers in Alliance Districts said their classrooms are disinfected and cleaned daily compared to the 64 percent of teachers in non-alliance districts.

“We are witnessing a broader awareness of inequities in our school districts and the dire consequences that come with them,” said Leake. “We must create long-term solutions for addressing and ending the inequities that we have always known to exist, which have been brought to the forefront in this pandemic, and combat the structural factors that prevent mostly black and brown students from receiving equitable educational opportunities.”

Leake concluded, “Connecticut must ensure equitable, high-quality educational opportunities for all children in public schools.”

