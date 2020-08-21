CIAC decision on fall sports still up in the air

Student-athletes spoke out about their frustration with the back-and-forth they have been dealing with.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) met with the state Department of Health (DPH) Thursday night to discuss the latest recommendations on fall sports.

CIAC said the meeting lasted over two hours and they hope to have a decision "in the near future".

Student-athletes spoke out about their frustration with the back-and-forth they have been dealing with.

Dozens of them met with CIAC Executive Director Glenn Lungarini here at CIAC offices in Cheshire.

Fall sports have been put on pause after the DPH gave its updated recommendations, which means all practices and conditioning stopped as well.

CIAC/DPH MEETING UPDATE: According to sources, now that @CTDPH is not budging on its recommendations, @ciacsports and its Board of Control is expected to have a decision on how to proceed with all fall sports no later than Monday. @FOX61News — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) August 21, 2020

Practices in cohorts were supposed to get started for fall sports next week and full practices were supposed to start September 11th.

DPH recommended football and indoor volleyball be moved to the spring just a few weeks after the CIAC gave both sports the green light.

Athletes said they just want to know when and if they are going to be able to play.

"It's just been like a mental roller coaster, it's been really really tough," said Isaiah Lizardi, senior, Hall High School. "Hearing that we might play in the spring, and then it was moving to the fall, and then people are like 'no playing fall'. A six-game schedule, eight-game schedule--it was very confusing, very complicated and it's hard.