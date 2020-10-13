'Mock the Vote' gears up to teach kids across Connecticut

"It’s our hope this will start kids off right and get them thinking about voting and participating when they turn 18," Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz said.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — The vote might be a mock, but the lessons are real.

For the first time, there is a state initiative to get high school students across the state involved in a mock vote for 2020 presidential election.

The plan was rolled out at Wethersfield High School, where state and local leaders joined Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, who is fully behind the mock the vote for high schoolers.

Bysiewicz said, “our message is your voice, your vote,” and added that the program – that has more than 50 high school districts signed up already – can only set an example for the future.

“It’s our hope this will start kids off right and get them thinking about voting and participating when they turn 18," Bysiewicz continued.

The virtual mock voting will be a main topic of study in Emma Klementon’s social studies class at Wethersfield High.

Klementon is a senior at Wethersfield High and set to graduate in May, “everyone has an opinion, so everyone wants a voice,” she said.

Mike Rell, the mayor of Wethersfield added, “this is a perfect time to do a mock election and get kids involved at an early age.”

Districts have until Friday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. to sign up.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

You can find the latest results on the FOX61 Elections page on Election Night.

Are you registered to vote?

Voters can check their registration status at Myvote.ct.gov