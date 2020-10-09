New Milford schools close Thursday and Friday due to COVID-19

The administration was told on Wednesday a staff member had tested positive for the virus but was asymptomatic.

NEW MILFORD, Conn. — Another Connecticut school will be closed due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the New Milford public school administration was told by a staff member they had tested positive for the virus but were asymptomatic. The person got tested after members of their family tested positive for COVID.

New Milford School administrators have not received any other reports of staff or students experiencing symptoms or signs of illness. The school district decided to close the school for Thursday and Friday. All students will have to remote learn in the meantime.

"We will continue to monitor closely the health conditions of our students and staff. Our priority is the health and safety of all members of our school community. We want to remind families to continue to conduct daily health screenings before sending students to school," said Superintendent Dr. Paul Smotas and assistant Super Intendent of Schools Alisha DiCorpo in a joint letter to parents.