Newington High School reports first confirmed COVID-19 case

NEWINGTON, Conn. — School district officials announced Wednesday that one person has tested positive for coronavirus at Newington High School.

Officials say all staff and students who were in the same room with the individual were personally notified.

According to a notice sent to parents and guardians, no further action is needed due to the school following solid mitigation protocols.

Newington's superintendent said the individual who tested positive will be required to quarantine for 10 days.

"I am pleased to report that the safety and mitigation protocols that we have established in the Newington High School and NPS community worked as intended.," Dr. Maureen Brummett said.

Newington Public Schools returned to class on August 31.