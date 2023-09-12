EEE carrying mosquitoes reported in 6 Connecticut towns

Approximately 33% of people who contract the virus die while most survivors have significant brain damage.

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut — Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been detected from mosquitoes in six Connecticut towns.

A total of nine mosquitoes tested positive for the virus in New London, Tolland and Windham Counties.

Voluntown reported three mosquitos, Tolland reported two and one each in Hampton, Woodstock, Thompson, and Killingly.

EEE is the most severe mosquito-transmitted disease in the U.S. Approximately 33% of people who contract the virus die while most survivors have significant brain damage.

To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes residents should:

Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are more active. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect small babies when outdoors.

Consider the use of mosquito repellents recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), such as ones containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, IR3535, or 2-undecanone, and apply according to directions, when it is necessary to be outdoors.

