Wilby High goes remote after 27 teachers isolating, experience COVID-19 vaccine side effects

WATERBURY, Conn. — Wilby High School had 27 teachers out on Tuesday in self-isolation, quarantine, or experiencing side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine.
The staffing shortage led officials to transition to remote learning, effective immediately, through this Friday, March 26.
Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, March 29.
The school will continue to serve as a distribution site for meals throughout the rest of the week. Meals will be available for pick up from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.
