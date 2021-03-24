Wilby High goes remote after 27 teachers isolating, experience COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Effective immediately, through this Friday.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Wilby High School had 27 teachers out on Tuesday in self-isolation, quarantine, or experiencing side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine.

The staffing shortage led officials to transition to remote learning, effective immediately, through this Friday, March 26.

Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, March 29.

The school will continue to serve as a distribution site for meals throughout the rest of the week. Meals will be available for pick up from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.

