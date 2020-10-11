Current COVID hospitalizations reach 548 patients, positivity rate up

Connecticut administered 22,612 tests and 1,524 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 6.74 percent.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont's office released the latest COVID-19 statistics Tuesday, showing a jump in hospitalizations and positivity rate.

Connecticut administered 22,612 tests and 1,524 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 6.74 percent. There was an increase of 52 patients since the weekend, bringing current hospitalizations to 548 people. New Haven County has the most COVID-19 hospitalizations with 197 people, followed by Fairfield County with 155 people, and Hartford county with 143 people.

On Tuesday, Yale-New Haven Hospital and St. Francis Hospital in Hartford announced restrictions for visitors due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

There were nine more COVID-19 related deaths in Connecticut, bringing the state death toll to 4,707 people. Hartford County has the most COVID-19 related deaths in the state with 1,194 people.