CT DPH issue COVID-19 guidance for businesses and resident over new mask policies

On May 19, almost all of Connecticut's COVID-19 mandates were lifted with the exception of wearing masks unless fully vaccinated.

CONNECTICUT, USA — On the heels of the recent COVID-19 mandate rollback across Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamon shared guidelines from the Connecticut Department of Public Health to help businesses and residents understand the new mask policies.

Almost a week ago, the CDC said that fully vaccinated people will not have to wear masks inside buildings. Lamont said Connecticut will follow the CDC's lead and allow fully vaccinated residents not to wear face masks inside. Unvaccinated residents will have to wear face masks inside.

There are some exceptions that the CT DPH's outlined in their guidelines released Wednesday. Masks and face coverings will still be required in areas like schools, childcare facilities, assisted living facilities, public transportation, and ridesharing.

“I’m definitely excited about the lifting of the mask mandate,” said Kim Lytle, also of West Hartford. “I do think it’s still prudent in group settings to wear it. I recently took public transportation had my mask on, everybody else did. So, I have no issues about that.”

The CT DPH added that residents will need to wear a mask if they are asked to in public and private businesses.

Businesses were recommended by the CT DPH to consider requiring customers to wear masks at large indoor or private events if the area is not for "continuous social distancing." Signs telling unvaccinated customers to wear a mask were also recommended.

“I’m still going to wear a mask, I still feel like it is in my best interest,” said Lisa Tanen-Lafontaine of West Hartford. “I also have a mother who not well, who I am going to visit.”

The CT DPH said businesses should also think about requiring people who attend large outdoor events where large crowds and unvaccinated people, especially children younger than 12, will likely be in attendance.

For more guidelines, click here.

