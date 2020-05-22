CVS COVID-19 testing to open 13 new Drive-Thru test sites in Connecticut

CVS Health announced on Thursday it will be opening 13 new drive-thru testing sites across Connection. On May 15, CVS opened 12 new locations in the state.
The company expects to have up to 1,000 testing sites across the country by the end of May and has the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity. There a 25 test sites in Connecticut out of a 350 total spread across multiple states like Arizona and New Jersey.
“As we move into a new phase of combatting the pandemic and as communities begin to safely open up their local economies, we need testing to be easily accessible,” said Troyen Brennan, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. “By further expanding the number of drive-thru test sites available across our retail network, more people can be tested closer to home in a familiar setting.”
Patients must register in advance with CVS.com starting May 22 to schedule an appointment. Self-swab tests will be available to people Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be given a test kit and instructions. A CVS pharmacy member will watch to make sure the test is done right. The test will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing. CVS says results are available in about three days.
The additional new testing sites in Connecticut include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 81 North Street, Bristol, CT 06010
- CVS Pharmacy, 292 Spielman Highway, Burlington, CT 06013
- CVS Pharmacy, 47 Lake Avenue Extension, Danbury, CT 06811
- CVS Pharmacy, 15 Chesterfield Road, East Lyme, CT 06333
- CVS Pharmacy, 16 Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06118
- CVS Pharmacy, 1770 Kings Highway, Fairfield, CT 06824
- CVS Pharmacy, 1657 Route 12, Gales Ferry, CT 06335
- CVS Pharmacy, 690 Wethersfield Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114
- CVS Pharmacy, 57 Providence Pike, Putnam, CT 06260
- CVS Pharmacy, 229 Hope Street, Stamford, CT 06906
- CVS Pharmacy, 1938 West Main Street, Stamford, CT 06902
- CVS Pharmacy, 2005 Norwich-New London Turnpike, Uncasville, CT 06382
- CVS Pharmacy, 355 Campbell Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516
For a full list of all CVS testing centers, click here.