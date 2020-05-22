CVS COVID-19 testing to open 13 new Drive-Thru test sites in Connecticut

There a 25 test sites in Connecticut out of a 350 total spread across multiple states like Arizona and New Jersey.

CVS Health announced on Thursday it will be opening 13 new drive-thru testing sites across Connection. On May 15, CVS opened 12 new locations in the state.

The company expects to have up to 1,000 testing sites across the country by the end of May and has the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity. There a 25 test sites in Connecticut out of a 350 total spread across multiple states like Arizona and New Jersey.

“As we move into a new phase of combatting the pandemic and as communities begin to safely open up their local economies, we need testing to be easily accessible,” said Troyen Brennan, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. “By further expanding the number of drive-thru test sites available across our retail network, more people can be tested closer to home in a familiar setting.”

Patients must register in advance with CVS.com starting May 22 to schedule an appointment. Self-swab tests will be available to people Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be given a test kit and instructions. A CVS pharmacy member will watch to make sure the test is done right. The test will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing. CVS says results are available in about three days.

The additional new testing sites in Connecticut include:

CVS Pharmacy, 81 North Street, Bristol, CT 06010

CVS Pharmacy, 292 Spielman Highway, Burlington, CT 06013

CVS Pharmacy, 47 Lake Avenue Extension, Danbury, CT 06811

CVS Pharmacy, 15 Chesterfield Road, East Lyme, CT 06333

CVS Pharmacy, 16 Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06118

CVS Pharmacy, 1770 Kings Highway, Fairfield, CT 06824

CVS Pharmacy, 1657 Route 12, Gales Ferry, CT 06335

CVS Pharmacy, 690 Wethersfield Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114

CVS Pharmacy, 57 Providence Pike, Putnam, CT 06260

CVS Pharmacy, 229 Hope Street, Stamford, CT 06906

CVS Pharmacy, 1938 West Main Street, Stamford, CT 06902

CVS Pharmacy, 2005 Norwich-New London Turnpike, Uncasville, CT 06382

CVS Pharmacy, 355 Campbell Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516