CVS Health rapid COVID-19 testing site in Hartford extended through December

The extension at the Arroyo Recreation Center comes as CVS also expanded its testing capacity in anticipation of a potential second wave of coronavirus.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Mayor Luke Bronin and other city officials will announce Tuesday afternoon the extension of the CVS Health rapid result COVID-19 testing site at the Arroyo Recreation Center.

According to officials, the site will continue operating through December 2020.

Initially, CVS Health announced the site would provide testing through September.

The extension comes as CVS also expanded its testing capacity in anticipation of a potential second wave of coronavirus.

The company expects to add more than 2,000 testing sites in waves over the next several weeks, for a total over 4,000 sites across the country by mid-October.

Of the 400 new sites announced last week, seven opened throughout Connecticut.

CVS Health has completed more than 3 million COVID-19 tests across the country since March, officials said. There are four CVS Pharmacy drive-thru testing locations in Hartford, in addition to the COVID-19 rapid result site at the Arroyo Center.

The Arroyo community-based testing site can accommodate walk-up testing, so access to a vehicle is not required. Appointments are made by phone through Hartford 311 at 860-757-9311, so lack of internet access is not a barrier.

Testing is available to patients at no cost. The site is supported through a contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Mayor Bronin also announced that the city has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Bronin noted the rise in cases is manageable and "everyone has a role to play."

While the city doesn't believe new specific guidance is needed at this time, officials are concerned about the spike as flu season approaches.

Bronin encouraged residents to get flu shot to maintain precautions, keep themselves healthy and to reduce the burden on the healthcare industry.