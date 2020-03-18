Drive-up centers increasing testing for COVID-19

A difference that is being made by individuals taking caution and the implementation of additional testing sites.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — State health officials across the state have announced drive-up health centers associated with nearly every hospital in the state. They are acting as an extension of the hospitals to alleviate the pressure on emergency room staff. Experts say they are important in limiting the spread of COVID-19 that they believe is more widespread than it seems.

"You should assume that there are at least 100 people who have COVID-19 for every single positive test which puts us around 6000 or so and That might be a low estimate," said State Epidemiologist Matthew Cartter.

The State of Connecticut announced there are now 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

"It’s our individual actions that will make the difference," said Cartter.

A difference that is being made by individuals taking caution and the implementation of additional testing sites. Drive-up centers are at locations associated with nearly every hospital in the state. This one on Sargent Drive in New Haven opened Tuesday.

"We wanted to make sure that we extended that to the hospital as they may need support with capacity," said Maritza Bond, New Haven's Director of Health.

The centers are open to those who have made appointments with their physician to ensure proper testing. Those patients also need to have health insurance.

"And so we are working with our health department to come up with a plan and a strategy to make sure that people who don’t have a healthcare provider will be able to have a prescription to use the drive-through at the hospital," said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Health officials believe these sites will bring a spike in positive tests which they say are essential to tracking the spread.

"They need these test results in order to manage patients and stay open," said Cartter.

"We know that if we work collaboratively that is the best method to make sure that we can get a good handle on containing and mitigating this virus," said Bond.

Cartter says it’s important to remember that a majority of people will not need to be tested. They may show mild signs or symptoms and recover in a few days.

The Drive-up center in New Haven is located at 150 Sargent Dr. It is open from 8 am to 4 pm daily. To set up an appointment or be prescreened call the health department hotline at (203)-946-4949.