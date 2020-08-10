LIVE @ 4PM | Gov. Lamont will provide COVID-19 update on first day of Phase 3

Phase 3 was initially on track to begin in July, but 'erring on the side of caution', Governor Ned Lamont paused it.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing Thursday afternoon to provide updates on the state's coronavirus response efforts.

The briefing comes as Connecticut transitioned into Phase 3 of reopening, which ushers in some new guidance for businesses and residents.

Phase 3 was initially on track to begin in July, but 'erring on the side of caution', Governor Ned Lamont paused it.

While Connecticut has recently been seeing an uptick in cases and in hospitalizations, Gov. Lamont is still confident moving forward with the reopening plans.

“The reason why we are able to have a discussion about even entering into Phase 3 is because of Connecticut residents’ collective actions to fight the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Lamont said. “By taking the sector rules seriously, wearing masks, physically distancing, and washing your hands regularly, I believe that we can continue to keep these rates low while also easing some of the restrictions that were enacted earlier this year. I applaud the residents of our state for what they’ve been doing, and urge them to keep it up.”

Gov. Lamont announced Wednesday that the current CT COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased to their highest in months.

138 patients being treated for the virus in Connecticut hospitals. There was a nine person increase in hospitalizations between Monday and Tuesday, six of those patients being from Hartford County.

Connecticut administered 7,617 tests Tuesday and 123 of them came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 1.6 percent. There was one new confirmed COVID-related death, bringing the death toll to 4,522 people.

