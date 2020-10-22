Watch @ 4: Gov. Lamont updates COVID-19 fight

The state's positivity rate has climbed over the past few weeks.

HARTFORD, Conn — Today at 4:00 p.m., Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

Last week, the infection rate fluctuated between 2% and 2.4%.

This week it has gone as high as 3%.

On Monday, Connecticut showed a slight decrease in the COVID-19 positivity rate. From October 16 to 18, CT administered 71,905 tests and 1,191 came back positive. This yields a positivity rate of about 1.7 percent.

There was an increase of 11 people hospitalized in the state. The current total of people in the hospital being treated for COVID-19 is now 195 patients. There were 12 more COVID-19 related deaths reported over the weekend. Connecticut reports there have been 4,554 deaths due to the virus.

With an uptick in cases, Lamont previously announced he planned on making changes to the state’s travel advisory criteria, but he’s now that criteria will remain the same.

A state with 10 cases per 100,000 people or a 10 percent positivity rate means they will be placed on the travel advisory list.

However, New York and New Jersey will not be on the list, despite metrics.

Lamont put out a joint statement with the governors of New York and New Jersey. The Tri-State will be treated as a region and travel between the states will be allowed.

Gov. Lamont said Thursday that Canterbury, Danbury, East Lyme, Griswold, Hartford, Montville, Norwich, New London, Preston, Sprague, and Windham were the municipalities with more than 15 cases per 100,000.