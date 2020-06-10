Hartford Healthcare urges people to take precautions as the flu season approaches

The last time the state saw a spike like this was the end of June and early July.

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford Healthcare provided the latest numbers on positive COVID-19 cases across the state as we prepare for the phase three reopening and the flu season.

Dr. Ajay Kumar, the chief clinical officer acknowledged the spike in positive cases with Hartford being the second highest so far. He encouraged people to continue to wear face masks and sanitize their hands.

So far, 52 patients total at Hartford Healthcare hospitals have tested positive. The last time the state saw a spike like this was the end of June and early July. Dr. Kumar still commended the state of its efforts on sticking with the safety protocols.

"Folks need to continue to make sure they wear the mask in the appropriate setting where you can avoid congregations where it’s unsafe," said Dr. Ajay Kumar, Hartford Healthcare Chief Clinical Officer.

As of recent for positive cases, these are the numbers:

William W. Backus Hospital - 19

Charlotte Hungerford Hospital - 1

Hartford Hospital - 16

Midstate Hospital - 5

The most cases have been seen in settings like nursing homes.

Hartford Healthcare has conducted thousands of tests across the state, something Mayor Luke Bronin stressed and said he is aware they are at the top of the list for spikes.

"We are testing a lot more people now than we were before just as an example back in august. we were averaging less than 400 Hartford residents tested per day. Today we are averaging nearly a thousand Hartford residents per day," said Mayor Bronin.

As the state enters phase three of reopening, Bronin encouraged people to make smart decisions.

"Just because it's allowed doesn't mean that it's safe," added Bronin.

Also on everyone's mind is this year's flu season. Dr. Kumar called it a "twindemic" because the flu is known to kill thousands of people each year as well.

He said he remains optimistic and predicted there will be less cases since everyone will be wearing masks and sanitizing their hands, but that is not to say people should not get the flu shot.