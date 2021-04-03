From the classroom to fighting COVID on the frontlines in West Hartford

About 300 people signed up to receive their Moderna shots at West Hartford Town Hall.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Town Hall in West Hartford was bustling for a Winter Thursday as the health department opened the main hall transforming it into a Covid-19 vaccination site.

The appointment-only clinic included a host of West Hartford town employees administering vaccinations plus a group that came from the nearby campus at the University of Saint Joseph.

Nursing and pharmacy students at USJ aided in the clinic, making it a memorable life lesson. Rhona Free, the president of the University of Saint Joseph said, “our pharmacy students, our nursing students, and our faculty are just thrilled to be able to contribute to that effort to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”

USJ nursing student Justine Middleton was among those doling out doses for the residents said, “it feels like I’m being included in a part of history.”

Middleton, who will graduate in the Spring added, “it’s just something I will be telling my kids and my grandkids about.”