New Haven prepares new COVID-19 vaccination center

The Floyd Little Athletic Facility has been converted into the city’s largest COVID-19 vaccination center.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — There are big changes inside New Haven’s Hillhouse High School.

“The transformation of being able to see this now into a clinic is amazing,” says New Haven Health Director, Maritza Bond.

“The corridor alone we were able to transform into a clinic that is going to be feasible for the community, without disrupting the field house, says Bond.

Starting Monday teams from the city’s health department and Yale-New Haven Hospital will work together at 22 vaccination stations.

“We have support teams of people who will be mixing the vaccinations, people who will be greeting the patients, and folks who will be registering the patients to make sure they have their appointment, says Mark Sevilla, a Vice President with Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The goal is to vaccinate between 1000 and 2000 people a day and organizers say they’ll be able to scale up and down as needed based on supply and demand.

At peak we are hoping to operate seven days a week from 8 AM to 8 PM and we will probably have 35 to 40 people on site to make that happen and that is all-volunteer,” says Sevilla

Right now the city is focused on people 75-plus but is hoping to cast a wider net starting next week.

“For the next coming weeks, we are anticipating for those over 65, With pre-existing conditions and front line essential workers that have been defined by the Connecticut Vaccination Advisory Group.