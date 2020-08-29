Waterbury Public Schools staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Superintendent Verna D. Ruffin was notified of the test results Friday. Officials confirmed the staff member works at Rotella Interdistrict Magnet School.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury Public Schools confirmed that a staff member with the district has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement, the staff member works at Rotella Interdistrict Magnet School.

Superintendent Verna D. Ruffin was notified of the test results Friday.

WPS says the Waterbury Department of Public Health and the city’s Contact Tracing Team was quickly notified, so that the individual could identify close contacts.

The school district did not confirm if fellow Rotella Interdistrict Magnet colleagues were among those close contacts.

Officials did announce that cleaning and disinfecting of the school was done immediately.

"The individual who tested positive and any identified close contacts will not be allowed to return to school for at least 14 days in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Connecticut Department of Health guidance," the district said in a statement.

Waterbury Public Schools says the safety of its students and staff is of highest priority.

The staff member's test results did not impact the district's start of the 2020-2021 academic year.