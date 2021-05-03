You Ask. We Answer. | Advice for residents wanting to go out more

On Thursday, Gov. Lamont announced Connecticut will be easing COVID-19 restrictions for certain businesses starting March 19.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A lot of people are excited about the news that the Governor is loosening restrictions in the state. However, along with the excitement, there are also concerns.

Dr. Syed Hussain with Trinity Health regularly takes questions from FOX61 viewers who have questions.

Question: Connecticut is easing restrictions in the state after a drop in infections. What is your advice to CT residents as people start to potentially go out more?

Answer: Dr Hussain said, “One thing that keeps me up at night is a variant gaining ground across the country that will potentially leads to an even worse surge than what we’ve seen in CT And is able to dodge the vaccine. That is the worst-case scenario. So the important thing to remember as states begin to relax restrictions is to mask up, social distance and avoid those social gatherings that are very tempting… that’s how we can protect ourselves.”

