You Ask. We Answer. | After receiving Moderna vaccine, can you safely switch to Pfizer?

If you have a question for the FOX61 Vaccine Team, email SHARE61@fox61.com or text 860-527-6161.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many people still have questions about Covid 19 and the vaccine, and the FOX61 Vaccine team is working to get you answers.

We are talking to local health experts to get you the information you need.

We recently got a great question from Joan.

Question: “Once you have had both shots with the Moderna vaccine, if and when a booster is needed, do you have to stay with that vendor or can you switch to Pfizer? Will there ever be a time when you can safely switch?”

Answer: Dr Syed Hussain from Trinity Health said its too early to know for sure what will happen in the future but currently the CDC says only in special circumstances should someone switch to a different brand vaccine.

“If you’ve received the first dose of Pfizer and if for some reason you’re prevented from getting your second dose, only in those special circumstances can you alter from the plan and get a second dose of Moderna,” said Dr Hussain.

However it remains to be seen what happens with the booster doses. “There are a lot of variables that we don’t have answers to including if there is a variant that gains ground across the country that can dodge the vaccines that are currently approved. We don’t want that, that’s a worst case scenario,” Dr Hussain said.

Hussain explained that both Pfizer and Moderna are currently working on what a booster dose will look like, but that depends on whether there is a virus in the country that is able to dodge the currently authorized vaccines.

If you have a question you would like help answering, send an email to SHARE61@FOX61.COM, or text you question to 860-527-6161.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.