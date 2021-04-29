You ask. We Answer. | Can a heart transplant patient get the COVID-19 vaccine?

If you have a question you would like help answering, send an email to SHARE61@FOX61.COM

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many of you still have questions about the vaccine, so we are continuing to work to get you answers.

We’re continuing to get answers to all your questions about COVID-19 and the vaccine, and if it’s ok for people with certain medical conditions.

Albert recently asked: Can an organ (heart) transplant patient get the COVID-19 vaccine? I take antirejection meds form the transplant, is the vaccine safe for me?

We got went to Community Health Center to get an answer for Albert.

Dr. Veena Channamsetty from CHC told us there is no known contraindication for organ transplant patients. “Some studies suggest that the vaccine may not be as effective, thus would be vital for an organ transplant patient continue all safety precautions and further discuss this with their medical provider,” added Dr. Channamsetty.

