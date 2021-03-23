You Ask. We Answer. | If I have a pre-existing medical condition and under 45 can I get vaccinate before April 5

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut has opened up COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 45 and older.
However, Donna asked FOX61, “How can a 43-year-old with diabetes get a vaccine before April 5?”
“It’s tough. There are younger folks who do have high-risk medical conditions and we want to get them vaccinated as quickly as possible, and I think it’s only going to be a matter of weeks. I think the most important thing is if you aren’t quite in that age group that’s eligible right now, just make sure all the people you’re around are vaccinated who fall into the eligibility criteria because that really helps provide that shield of immunity around you,” said Dr. David Banach with UConn Health.
Donna will have to wait till April 5.
