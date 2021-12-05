You Ask. We Answer. | My glands starting swelling one week after receiving the first vaccination

If you have a question you would like help answering, send an email toSHARE61@FOX61.COM

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many of you still have questions about the vaccine, so we are continuing to work to get you answers.

With the vaccine comes questions about the side effects from the shot and what that means for the second dose.

We got this question recently from a viewer: “My glands (neck/throat) starting swelling one week after receiving the first vaccination. It’s obviously an immune response. It's been 5 days and glands are slowly going back to normal. My question is- if glands are still inflamed and you are due for the second shot, should you reschedule to a later date? Thanks!” -Tammy Powers

We brought that question to Dr. Syed Hussain at Trinity Health who said you should not reschedule your second shot appointment.

Dr. Hussain says, “This is actually a good sign that your immune system is working.”

“Your lymph nodes or glands are actually very incrementally involved With the immune system…. we have seen data, especially after the Moderna vaccine that some individuals can have swollen lymph nodes and 16% can have swelling after the second shot, and as long as the lymph nodes start decreasing in size that’s a good sign, they will last for about a week to 10 days that’s when the swelling should start to go down.” Dr. Hussain added.

If you have a question you would like help answering, send an email toSHARE61@FOX61.COM, or text you question to 860-527-6161

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.