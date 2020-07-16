You ask. We Answer. | New vehicle registration

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

COLCHESTER, Conn. — Question:

A viewer wrote an email titled DMV 5 weeks and waiting and wrote, “Submitted our new vehicle registration from a private party at the Enfield office with no response. I am very frustrated.”

Answer:

As of this week, the DMV has opened 13 of its 14 branches, so it is hopeful customers’ needs will be processed in a more timely fashion. You do need to go online to make an appointment. However, FOX61 did ask Deputy DMV Commissioner Tony Guerrera about the backlog of drop off registrations that seem to be taking weeks to process.

“What we’re doing right now is trying to reduce that backlog, but we also have to make sure that the proper paperwork is also coming into us, too. Unfortunately, we find that a lot of paperwork isn’t filled out correctly and we need to send it back, and therefore, we’re working on a system so that people understand exactly what we need,” said Deputy DMV Commissioner Tony Guerrera.

Deputy Commissioner Guerrera also said the DMV is working on a new online system that would have a scanning solution for registrations.

“Where we can scan their paperwork, send them out their registrations and licenses plates, and if for some reason we don’t have all the pertinent documents, then we say, here’s your plate, here’s your registration and in the meantime, send us that information so we can process the transaction,” he said.

That is still a work in progress, and FOX61 will keep you updated as things develop.

